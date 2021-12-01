Tucson nonprofit hosting COVID, flu vaccines clinic for people with special needs

The clinics are a way to provide health equity, Intermountain officials say.

The center's first vaccine clinic comes on the heels of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's determination that COVID-19 vaccines are safe for children and teens and the best way to combat the pandemic is to get everyone vaccinated, said Dr. Bill Ruby, Intermountain's chief medical officer.

"There are clinics around town where kids can go and get it, but they don't really offer accommodations for kids with special needs," Ruby said. Those children "may be immunosuppressed or have another condition that puts them at risk, (but) the behavioral component is lacking at some vaccine sites."

Ruby said that for an autistic child, a vaccine appointment at a pharmacy or other store is a very different experience than for other people, since large crowds and added stimuli can create a sensory overload.

"As one of the largest organizations around for autistic and special needs kids, we have the resources to create a place that they can come," Ruby said. Behavioral specialists will be on hand at both clinics.

The Thursday clinic is at the end of the school day and on site at Intermountain Academy, making it convenient for students and their parents who are coming to pick them up.