Tucson nonprofit offers children's books through app, online story time for families

A local nonprofit has launched a bilingual app for families to access books and activities and to tune in to storytime online while following stay-at-home orders. 

The group also worked with the Pima County Public Library to help families find top recommended books. 

The app can be found at bit.ly/33DhMQb for Android and apple.co/2UrFivc for Apple.

Make Way for Books has also started a bilingual online storytime. Every morning, the nonprofit group shares books, songs, movement and tips for children up to five years old. To join the storytime group visit facebook.com/groups/makewayforbooks.

Make Way for Books provides children and families with early literacy programs and its priority is to reach underserved young children throughout southern Arizona. For more information about the organization visit makewayforbooks.org.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

