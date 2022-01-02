Tucson nonprofit seeks to build tiny house community for transgender women of color

She initially started looking at Phoenix, but with property values on the rise, Jones also considered Tucson as an option.

That's when the stars aligned.

"I have a friend who was selling a house and (The Outlaw Project) had an opportunity to purchase an acre of land," Jones said.

"We're still in the fundraising process so we can start prepping the land for tiny homes, but we'll always be fundraising because of the things we need to provide."

Electricity, water, food and other basic necessities will be provided to residents of the tiny home community. The main house that exists on the property will be used for meetings and group meals, and as a residence for Jones.

"It's about housing first, but we're also creating a community," Jones said. "We're building a community with transgender women so they can have a sense of community and so that when they decide to leave the program, they'll still have a community and have friends in Tucson and the state of Arizona."

Jones is in the process of getting the back yard area plumbed for the homes, which will be fashioned inside of four shipping containers. With solar panels on the roof, each home will also be sustainable.