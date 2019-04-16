If you go

Climb Out of the Darkness

When: Saturday, May 4; 7 a.m. registration; 7:30 a.m. walk begins.

Where: Ramada A at Brandi Fenton Park, 3482 E. River Road.

Cost: Free

Festivities include a half-mile family-friendly walk on the river path adjacent to Brandi Fenton Park to symbolize the collective rise out of darkness for those who have struggled with postpartum mental health conditions and their families. At the event, Mayor Jonathan Rothschild will read a proclamation for Maternal Mental Health Month, which is celebrated in May; participants can also enjoy snacks and drinks along with the splash pad; and education and resources about perinatal mental health will also be available. Participants are asked to register prior to the event at postpartum.z2systems.com/teamTucson; registration is also available on-site at 7 a.m.

Proceeds from the event will support the Tucson Postpartum Depression Coalition programs, support groups, education and outreach as well as Postpartum Support International. For information, contact Rhonda Anderson at rhonda@desertbloomdoula.com or at (931) 561-6373.

For more information about the Tucson Postpartum Depression Coalition or to make a donation to the cause, visit tucsonpostpartum.com/home/