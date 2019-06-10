If you go

Afri-Can 8, an evening of food, music and entertainment

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29.

Where: Armory Park Center, 220 S. 5th Ave.

Cost: $35 per person; free for kids under age 12.

Festivities include a dinner provided by Saffron Indian Bistro and HUB Ice Cream; live entertainment by Ballet Folklorico Tapia, Moxie Women Acapella Group, General T Chef Ary, and Aliya and Arouna Diarra; a silent auction and a raffle. For tickets or information, visit tucne.ws/18hk or call 208-5395.

If you can’t attend the event, but want to support the cause, you can make an online donation at www.theforgottenchildren.org or call 208-5395.