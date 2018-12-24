How to help

End 2018 and Start 2019 by Giving Back

Winterhaven Festival of Lights

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 25-26.

Where: Winterhaven in midtown; enter at Fort Lowell Road., North Country Club Road, Tucson Boulevard, or East Prince Road.

Cost: Free; donations of canned foods or monetary donations requested to benefit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

Stuff the Monster Truck & New Year’s Eve Boot Drop at the Maverick

When: 10 a.m. to midnight Monday, Dec. 31.

Where: The Maverick, 6622 East Tanque Verde Road.

Cost: Free; donations of canned food are requested.

Festivities include public viewing of a monster truck, capable of holding 8,000 pounds of food, as well as the “Monster Boot,” which will be hoisted by a crane over The Maverick nightclub at sunset and dropped at midnight. For more information, visit www.tucsonmaverick.com/ or call 298-0430.

Hair of The Dog New Year’s Day Run/Walk

When: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1

Registration from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m.

Where: Udall Park, 200 E. Tanque Verde Road.

Cost: $40 per person for the 8K run; $30 per person for the Doggie Dash one-mile run/walk

Festivities include live music by Shrimp Chaperone; a beer garden by Dragoon Brewing Company; non-alcoholic beverages by Whole Foods; treats by Le Buzz Caffe; a doggie photographer and more. A portion of proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

For more information and registration, visit runsignup.com/Race/AZ/Tucson/HairoftheDogNewYearsRun