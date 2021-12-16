Tucson not joining effort to cut Colorado River take

The agreement, known as the 500+ Plan, would conserve enough water to serve about 1.5 million households a year. It would add about 16 feet total to the reservoir’s level.

So far, two tribes — the Gila River Indian Community in Sacaton and the Colorado River Indian Tribes in Parker — are the only Arizona entities to have signed formal agreements with authorities to conserve a specific amount of water.

The Gila River community is leaving behind 129,000 acre-feet a year in the lake. So far, that's the only specific amount of water savings in Arizona under this plan to become public. That comes on top of 200,000 acre-feet the tribe left in Lake Mead in 2019 and 2020 for the first Lake Mead-saving plan — the 2019 drought contingency plan.

The rest of the participants in this agreement are still in negotiations, although many if not most of them sent representatives to Wednesday's signing ceremony. The details of how much these entities will save and how much money they'll receive may not be known for all of them for weeks or months.