Last week’s recipient: Susan Hillman.
Nominated by: Sadee Weil.
Why: For her generosity and tireless efforts to spread kindness. Weil is a military wife who recently moved to Tucson. After living in the area for only a few days, 1,000 miles from home and family, Weil got sick and had to go to the emergency room. Hillman was her nurse. “Susan was my support, and made a very bad experience a very good one,” Weil wrote in her nomination letter. During her hospital stay, Hillman mentioned Ben’s Bells to Weil and shared that the organization’s Be Kind movement inspired her. Hillman carries Ben’s Bells Kindness Coins to give to people. Hillman has also done relief work in Ecuador, now takes care of her mother, who had a stroke, and is getting her master’s degree in pastoral care, Weil wrote. “Her giving is endless, and she is tireless in her kindness efforts,” Weil wrote.
For more info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more information.