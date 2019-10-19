Courtesy Carol Kaelson

A Tucson nurse and University of Arizona graduate will be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune this Tuesday, Oct. 22. 

Monique Brown is a pediatric ER nurse. According to a press release, she loves Tucson's weather and is a fan of Wildcats sports. Her journey with Wheel of Fortune began when she attended a Wheelmobile event that was held in Tucson. 

"Monique says she was feeding her son but 'dropped the bottle and ran' as soon as her name was called to go up on stage and test her puzzle-solving skills," the release says.

The episode airs on ABC on Tuesday. Check your local listings for the time.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

