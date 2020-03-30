Tucson nursing home confirms a coronavirus outbreak among residents, staff

There are 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at a Tucson nursing and rehab facility, according to a statement today by the business.
Sapphire of Tucson, a nursing home located near East Ajo Way and South Country Club Road, says 24 residents and 3 employees have tested positive for the virus, according to a statement Sapphire released Monday.
Sapphire immediately contacted the state and local health departments after the first patient showed symptoms, the company said in the statement.
The source of the infection is still under investigation. It is unknown when the person tested positive and how long it took for the number of in-house cases to reach 27.
“We continue to collaborate closely with Arizona Department of Health Services and county health officials,” the statement said. “We are also in contact multiple times a day with additional health experts in Tucson, ensuring we are taking every possible step to provide the appropriate care to all our residents.”
For the past two weeks tthe facility has limited access to visitors and has continued to follow infection control guidelines, the statement says. Sapphire also said it is asking employees to closely monitor their own symptoms.
“We have instructed any staff member who believes they may have been exposed to the virus, or are developing symptoms of respiratory infection, to leave work and self-isolate at home.”
It is unclear how the facility is isolating the residents who tested positive, or whether any residents have been transferred out of the facility.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 1,157 in Arizona, with 187 in Pima County, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported Monday.
There have been 20 known coronavirus deaths in Arizona, including six in Pima County.
