Tucson officials recommend canceling large events, won't shut off water over unpaid bills

In response to growing fears regarding the spread of the coronavirus, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced a number of sweeping reforms across the city, including not issuing future special-event permits for gatherings of 50 or more people and suspending Tucson Water shutoffs and late fees for customers who are delinquent on payments.

A short time after Romero’s announcement Thursday, officials with the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association announced they were canceling the popular Fourth Avenue Street Fair, which attracts thousands of visitors and was scheduled for March 20-22.

“As more testing becomes available, we should fully expect more cases to be confirmed,” Romero said in a video that was posted on social media Thursday afternoon. “While most cases are mild, we need to be taking extra precaution around the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions. The sooner that we take decisive action, the better off our community will be.”

The measures will be in place until at least March 31.

The initiatives come just days after the Pima County Health Department confirmed its first Tucson-area case of COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the virus, after a resident in unincorporated Pima County who had recently returned from an area with community spread tested positive.

That patient reports “he’s feeling fine and that he’s recovering from the illness,” according to Mark Evans, the county’s communications director, who added that “there is ongoing community transmission of the virus in Arizona and likely in Pima County.”