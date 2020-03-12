Tucson officials recommends canceling large events, won't shut off water over unpaid bills

In response to growing fears regarding the spread of the coronavirus, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced a number of sweeping reforms across the city, including not issuing future special-event permits for gatherings of 50 or more people and suspending Tucson Water shutoffs and late fees for customers who are delinquent on payments.
A short time after Romero’s announcement Thursday, officials with the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association announced they were canceling the popular Fourth Avenue Street Fair, which attracts thousands of visitors and was scheduled for March 20-22.
“As more testing becomes available, we should fully expect more cases to be confirmed,” Romero said in a video that was posted on social media Thursday afternoon. “While most cases are mild, we need to be taking extra precaution around the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions. The sooner that we take decisive action, the better off our community will be.”
The measures will be in place until at least March 31.
The initiatives come just days after the Pima County Health Department confirmed its first Tucson-area case of COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the virus, after a resident in unincorporated Pima County who had recently returned from an area with community spread tested positive.
That patient reports “he’s feeling fine and that he’s recovering from the illness,” according to Mark Evans, the county’s communications director, who added that “there is ongoing community transmission of the virus in Arizona and likely in Pima County.”
Representatives from the city met Thursday to discuss options to curb the spread of the virus. Romero said those efforts were designed to protect the roughly 4,000 city employees as well as the public. The options included the suspension of all public meetings, including board, committee and commission hearings, suspension of all out-of-city travel for employees, and the evaluation of telecommuting options for employees.
Romero also said all city employees who handle in-person payments will be issued gloves and the city is discouraging cash payments for any city transactions. If an employee is sick and doesn’t have vacation or other time off, they will be allowed up to 13 days of paid leave. Family medical leave may also be used to care for sick family members.
“As with any other illness, sticking to the basics can go a long way; washing your hands, covering your cough, and staying home if you’re not feeling well will help keep yourself and those around you healthy,” Romero said.
Representatives from the city clarified they’re not revoking permits for any upcoming events but are strongly recommending the postponement of any events with at least 50 people.
Fred Ronstadt, executive director of the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association, said he had been in talks with City Manager Michael Ortega throughout the day and decided to cancel the spring street fair in the best interest of the community.
“This was a heartbreaking decision, as we have spent the last several weeks monitoring all the reliable information related to our region and relying on our local health department professionals to determine the best course for the 100th Fourth Avenue Street Fair,” said Ronstadt in a news release.
He said vendors who come in for the event, including from Texas, New Mexico and Colorado, as well as around the state, were disappointed to learn it was canceled.
“This is their livelihood,” he said. “It seems like all events are being canceled across the country and this is going to be financially devastating for a lot of people given that this is their source of income.”
Ronstadt said the winter street fair is scheduled for Dec. 11-13.
City Councilman Steve Kozachik, who represents the area that includes Fourth Avenue, said he agrees with the cancellation, saying the city and organizers should “err on the side of caution.”
But he added he doesn’t agree with the cancellation of Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
“There’s a difference between having 10 people sitting around a table and 15 people in the audience to thousands of people at the street fair,” he said.
As for Pima County, officials took preventive measures, including recently changing their human-resources policies to allow for more flexible telecommuting.
While some employees aren’t always able to work from home, the county has modified its attendance policies to accommodate for the positions that require in-person or direct contact with the public.
“The policy indicates that for any employee exhibiting flu-like symptoms, they will be required to stay out for 14 days based on the advice of the county’s chief medical officer,” said County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, who estimated that 70% of the county’s roughly 7,000 employees are considered essential to daily operations and public services, whether in the wastewater, transportation, courts or emergency services departments.
The modified policy also provides up to 80 work hours of advanced sick leave to employees who have already used all of their time off. Employees who need to take advantage of the policy would need to repay the hours with future earned leave.
According to Huckelberry, the Pima County Office of Emergency Management is also coordinating a countywide emergency response to COVID-19, should it become necessary.
“Each county department is now reviewing their continuity of operation plans to ensure public services continue to be provided,” he said.
Pima County sheriff’s spokeswoman Deputy Marissa Hernandez said “it’s business as usual.”
She said all sheriff’s employees have been briefed and given additional information on how to protect themselves and the public during this time.
“If we do encounter anybody who has any symptoms, deputies and corrections officers are equipped with gloves at all times. We have them in our vehicles and we keep them in the jail, and we also have access to N95 masks if needed,” she said.
In the case that a deputy or several deputies were to contract the virus, Hernandez said the department may have to make some personnel shifts.
More information on coronavirus developments can be found on the city and county websites.
