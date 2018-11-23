Two Tucsonans and a resident of Oro Valley are among the dozen winners of a wildlife photo contest sponsored by the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the department announced this week.
Winning photos by Tucsonans Elaine Malott and Jeffry Scott, a former Arizona Daily Star photographer, are included in the department’s full-size 2019 wildlife calendar. A winning photo by James Capo of Oro Valley is also included.
More than 300 photographers entered the contest.
Malott’s winning entry is an image of a Chiricahua leopard frog. Scott’s shows a mallard, American wigeon and green-winged teal. Capo’s depicts a rufous hummingbird.
James Stamsek of Mesa was awarded the best in show for his photo of mule deer at Lost Dutchman State Park.
Other photographers among the 12 winners include:
- Dominic Ambrosino, Surprise: Whiskered screech-owl.
- Denny Eppard, Mesa: Sonoran desert tortoise.
- Lorraine Harrington, Casa Grande: Great egret.
- John Kulberg, Wellton: Desert bighorn sheep.
- Kathleen Reeder, Peoria: Wild turkey.
- James Ripley, Mesa: Montezuma (Mearns’) quail.
- Tam Ryan, Mesa: Cottontail rabbit.
- Bruce D. Taubert, Glendale: Javelina.
The wildlife calendar is included in the November-December 2018 issue of Arizona Wildlife Views magazine, which is on sale for $3 at all Arizona Game and Fish Department offices.