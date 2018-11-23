Two Tucsonans and a resident of Oro Valley are among the dozen winners of a wildlife photo contest sponsored by the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the department announced this week.

Winning photos by Tucsonans Elaine Malott and Jeffry Scott, a former Arizona Daily Star photographer, are included in the department’s full-size 2019 wildlife calendar. A winning photo by James Capo of Oro Valley is also included.

More than 300 photographers entered the contest.

Malott’s winning entry is an image of a Chiricahua leopard frog. Scott’s shows a mallard, American wigeon and green-winged teal. Capo’s depicts a rufous hummingbird.

James Stamsek of Mesa was awarded the best in show for his photo of mule deer at Lost Dutchman State Park.

Other photographers among the 12 winners include:

  • Dominic Ambrosino, Surprise: Whiskered screech-owl.
  • Denny Eppard, Mesa: Sonoran desert tortoise.
  • Lorraine Harrington, Casa Grande: Great egret.
  • John Kulberg, Wellton: Desert bighorn sheep.
  • Kathleen Reeder, Peoria: Wild turkey.
  • James Ripley, Mesa: Montezuma (Mearns’) quail.
  • Tam Ryan, Mesa: Cottontail rabbit.
  • Bruce D. Taubert, Glendale: Javelina.

The wildlife calendar is included in the November-December 2018 issue of Arizona Wildlife Views magazine, which is on sale for $3 at all Arizona Game and Fish Department offices.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Doug Kreutz at dkreutz@tucson.com or at 573-4192. On Twitter: @DouglasKreutz