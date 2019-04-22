The third annual Tucson Palooza, a family event that features mental-health resources, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the UA Mall.
The event is free and open to the public.
Organizations from throughout Pima County will be on hand to provide useful information about mental-health resources available in a fun and informal setting.
This year’s event includes a first responder lip-sync challenge and a judged contest involving police, fire and EMT teams.
There will be games, giveaways and activities for all ages. There will also be live music, a dunk tank, a meditation labyrinth and therapy dogs.
Arizona Complete Health is this year’s presenting sponsor for the event.
For more information, go to tucsonpalooza.org