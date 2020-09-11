Tucson parents may be asked to sign virus waiver if children return to classrooms

Tucson parents who want to send their children to school will likely have to sign either a liability waiver or a form acknowledging the risks of returning to campuses during the pandemic.

The Trust, which provides property and liability coverage for 247 Arizona public school districts and community colleges, is requiring that schools pay additional premiums to get coverage on any COVID-related claims from students and visitors on campus and that schools ask families to either sign a waiver and release of claims or an acknowledgment of COVID-19 risks.

The insurance doesn’t apply to employees, who can make such claims through workers’ compensation.

The Trust gave school districts three options:

1. Pay no deductible on any claims if the school district asks families to sign a form waiving the district’s liability should a child get sick;

2. Pay a $10,000 deductible for each claim if the school district asks families to sign an acknowledgment of COVID-19 risks;

3. Or pay a $20,000 deductible for each claim if the school district decides not to have families sign either form.

The Trust’s website says that districts should ask parents and guardians to sign one of the forms but they cannot require parents to do so.

The Tucson Unified School District governing board reluctantly opted to have parents sign the acknowledgment form. The COVID-19 coverage will cost the district $150,000 on top of more than $4.4 million they already paid The Trust this year for insurance needs, including liability, property and workers’ compensation.