Tucson parents, teachers may not know about COVID-19 in their schools

As more Tucson-area schools begin allowing students back onto campuses, whether education officials alert families of coronavirus cases that may pop up is not always clear.

Local school districts are making different decisions on how broadly to inform their school community when someone tests positive for COVID-19.

Tucson's largest district, TUSD, with about 45,000 students, says it does not inform its school communities of all individual cases.

“TUSD does not publicly share singular cases that don’t result in a school closure because we believe in safeguarding the privacy of our employees and are sensitive to the disturbing trend of individuals and schools possibly being publicly stigmatized,” said spokeswoman Leslie Lenhart.

Some school districts are only informing people who spent 15 minutes or more within 6 feet of a person who tested positive, a threshold for contact tracing. Other Tucson school districts, such as Sunnyside, Amphitheater, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde and Vail, inform everyone who’s been on a campus where someone tested positive.

When schools inform public health officials of cases also varies.

Schools are only required to report to the health department when they have an outbreak. The Arizona Department of Health Services says an outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 within a 14-day period among individuals who are epidemiologically linked, do not share a household and are not close contacts of each other in another setting.