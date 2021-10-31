Tucson, Pima County expected to get more rental assistance money

Officials said the money will be required to keep up with the need for assistance in the coming months; the city alone is spending over a million dollars a week to meet the current demand.

“If we keep going at this pace, which we do anticipate that we will maintain at this pace, we’ll definitely need some more money,” said Terry Galligan, the deputy director of Tucson’s Housing and Community Development Department. “It would be welcomed to receive that; it would be a great thing.”

Galligan said those who are still being financially impacted by the pandemic include parents who cannot access sufficient child care options, as well as residents who have had their work hours cut since the delta variant began to take hold in the area.

The plan for the extra money goes beyond COVID-19 relief, however. Romero said the city will also use the money to “expand long-term access to affordable housing throughout our community.”

A large portion of the city and county’s second round of ERA funding still remains. It totaled about $33 million when it was enacted in March, and what’s left will be used to provide assistance in the near-term.