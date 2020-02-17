Tucson, Pima feuding over how county is paying for its road repairs

Officials estimated in November that the plan would generate $387 million, with an estimated $220 million being used for county road repairs. The money for the projects comes from a percentage of the secondary property tax and a portion of the taxes no longer needed to pay off bonds.

Kozachik told the Arizona Daily Star on Friday that Tucson residents, who make up a little less than half of the county’s population, should have a “seat at the table” when it comes to discussing road projects.

“If they want to allocate 40% of what they’re collecting on this artificial property tax increase and let us choose (the roads), we can have that conversation. But it needs to be a conversation,” he said. “If they’re going to talk about property tax increases and using those to fund roads, we need to be at the table, both in terms of what that increase would be and which roads are going to be fixed. ... What they’re doing is technically totally legal. It’s not ethical.”

Cunningham called what Pima County is doing “absolutely vile.”