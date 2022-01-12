Tucson plans to crack down on contractor fraud, it's not clear how

Tucson has begun an effort to stop companies that receive city construction contracts from paying their workers with cash and “misclassifying” employees — two practices that can allow companies to dodge taxes, dominate local markets and deprive workers of fair pay.

The issue is a national one that starts at the government-level where officials dole out hundreds-of-millions of dollars to contractors who are charged with completing projects like new buildings or roads. Cities like Tucson often do little to track how that taxpayer money is actually used after it's been awarded to construction companies, labor union officials said.

The lack of oversight allows contractors to get away with practices that help them work around employment-related taxes while skirting labor laws, including minimum wage rules, according to city and union representatives.

“Nobody’s regulating or looking into this at all,” said Fabian Sandez of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of America, which has been lobbying for more city enforcement. “It’s a problem, we have billions of dollars lost nationally that could have gone to our roads, bridges, infrastructure, schools, police departments.”