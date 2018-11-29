Tucson poet and short story writer Dan Gilmore died Thursday, Nov. 29, at Casa de la Luz Hospice. Gilmore, who was 81, was diagnosed with ALS late last year.
He spoke to the Star in August about his last collection of short stories, “My Dharma Box,” a book he wrote to deal with the ALS diagnosis and his impending death. It was also a celebration of life, with stories packed with humor and love, as well as fear.
In the last story in the collection, "Revised Obituary," he wrote of the abundance in his life, and ended it this way: "For me, what counts is the bucket that each of us carries from birth to death trying to fill it up, one grain at a time, and each grain is a piece of love, So, here's my revised obituary: His bucket is full."
Jennifer Gilmore spent time in hospice with her father rereading that and other stories in the book. “I was reflecting on how thoughtful and willingly he dove in deep,” she said about sharing his experience with facing death in the book. “He wasn’t afraid to explore and go deep. It was incredibly generous.”
Gilmore, who earned his PhD in psychology from the University of Nevada, spent 20 years in academia in Michigan. He moved to Arizona in 1980 and spent the next 20 years in the consulting business, becoming an expert in marketing in the process. He didn’t start writing until he retired about 25 years ago. He has had seven of his books of poems and stories published.
Gilmore returned to academia in his later years: he was a popular teacher of poetry at the University of Arizona’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.
“I love it,” he said of teaching at OLLI. “Great students, great discussions. That’s probably the last thing I’ll let go of.”
In late September, as his body was getting weaker, he finally stepped away.
Cynthia Meier, co-founder of The Rogue Theatre, remembers Gilmore as a passionate supporter of the theater, a generous mentor, and a good friend.
She first met him when the company did a performance of “The Goat, or Who is Sylvia?” in 2009.
After he saw the play, he sat down and wrote them a check for $500.
Then he took them under his wings, guided them in their marketing, even found their current space at the Historic Y.
“He was always on our case about how this was good, this wasn’t good, what are we doing to secure the future,” recalled Meier. “He was irascible, but loving and constant and full of heart and depth. He’s been a great, great friend.”
Until early this week, Gilmore was able to get by with his wheelchair, but Tuesday, breathing became difficult and he went to hospice. He died early Thursday morning.
He is survived by his daughter, his son Danny, and five grandchildren
There will be no services. “His orders were no service, no party, and the cheapest cremation possible,” said Jennifer Gilmore.