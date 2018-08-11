A section of 29th Street on Tucson's south side wasn shut down for hours after a wreck Friday evening that left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson Police Department spokesman, the motorcycle appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed before hitting a car as it turned out of a parking lot.
The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Dugan said. On Saturday morning police said the motorcyclist's injures were serious but not life-threatening.
TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨:— Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) August 11, 2018
East and westbound 29th St. is shut down from Rosemont to Mountain View while @Tucson_Police investigates a serious injury motorcycle/vehicle collision. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/zpKIpgQmp4
Detectives are investigating the crash.