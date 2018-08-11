Photo showing the closure of 29th St. from Rosemont Avenue to Mountain View Avenue

 Tucson Police Department

A section of 29th Street on Tucson's south side wasn shut down for hours after a wreck Friday evening that left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson Police Department spokesman, the motorcycle appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed before hitting a car as it turned out of a parking lot.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Dugan said. On Saturday morning police said the motorcyclist's injures were serious but not life-threatening.

Detectives are investigating the crash.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1