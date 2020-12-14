Tucson police: 2 men facing murder charges in stabbing death

Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of another man on Saturday night, Tucson police said.
Luis Solorzano Villalta, 52, and Edgar Giovanny Villalta, 51, are facing first-degree murder and kidnapping charges in the death of a 50-year-old man, Tucson police said Monday in a news release. The dead man's name has not been released.
Police officers were sent to the 2800 block of North Stone Avenue for a stabbing in front of an apartment complex.
Officers found the victim suffering stab wounds and began administering first aid. The man was taken to Banner-University Medical Center but was pronounced dead a short time later, police said
Police learned the victim had gotten into an argument with two other men and a struggle ensued. The victim fell to the ground and the other two men continued to assault him before leaving the area for a nearby apartment complex, police said.
Officers located the apartment where the two suspects were at and they both surrendered to police.
Detectives learned the two suspects and the victim knew each other and over the course of several weeks had more than one encounter with each other, police said.
The two suspects discarded their knives after the stabbing, which detectives located, police said.
Luis Villalta is in the Pima County jail and is facing murder and kidnapping charges; Edgar Villalta is also in the jail, facing charges of murder, kidnapping and threats and intimidation.
