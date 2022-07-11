Tucson police: 25-year-old man killed in crash

A 25-year-old man was killed early Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash on the Tucson's southeast side, police say.

Chase Aaron Ortiz was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla west on East Golf Links Road near South Craycroft Road when he struck the median, Tucson police said in a news release.

The car traveled partially on the median for about a quarter mile before it hit a curb and eventually smashed into a tree.

Ortiz was not wearing a seat belt and the car lacked an operable airbag, police said. He died shortly after arriving at a hospital.

Speeding was a factor in the crash, police said.