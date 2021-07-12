Tucson police: 2nd person dies from injuries suffered in June 4 vehicle crash

A second person has died from injuries suffered in a three-vehicle crash on June 4, Tucson police said Monday.

Tucson police detectives were notified that Peter James Andrade, 39, who was a passenger in a 2000 Toyota Corolla involved in the crash, died from his injuries.

The 39-year-old driver of the Corolla had been arrested after the crash, police said earlier.

Shortly after 5:45 p.m. June 4, officers responded to the crash involving the Corolla, a 2016 Dodge Charger, and a 2018 Audi Q5 at the intersection of Jessica Avenue and East Broadway.

Two passengers of the Corolla suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital where one of them, Joy Lynn Jacobs, 67, was declared dead shortly after arrival, police said. Andrade was the other passenger.

Detectives determined the driver of the eastbound Corolla, Christopher Paul Myers, made a left turn onto northbound Jessica in front of the westbound Charger at the intersection.

The initial collision caused the Corolla to strike the Audi, which was stopped at the red light in the southbound lanes.

A DUI officer found Myers was impaired during the fatal crash after conducting an evaluation, the department said.

Myers faces charges of manslaughter, criminal damage and two counts of aggravated assault police, police said. Additional charges may be added, Tucson police said Monday.