Tucson police: Activists promote false brutality claim on social media

In previous 911 calls, police reports show, the woman told police Bullock bit her and punched her in the face, and that she once followed TPD officers out into the parking lot to let them know Bullock was hiding inside and that she was “terrified” of him.

The Star does not generally identify alleged victims of domestic violence.

Tucson Police arrest of Christopher Bullock Video from the body-worn camera on Tucson Police Officer Hernandez taken while police and Adult Probation officers attempt to detain Christoph…

“You’re going viral”

Despite their past, Bullock’s girlfriend is on a mission to get him out of jail, records show.

“We’re saving the day, baby. You’re going viral. You’re not going to be in there long,” she told Bullock when he called her from the Pima County jail two days after his arrest.

The jail routinely records inmate calls. The Star reviewed two calls placed Dec. 3 a few hours apart.

“Your face is going to be on CNN News,” she told Bullock, who has three prior domestic violence convictions according to a 2019 probation report.

Activist groups “are raising money for you, thousands of dollar for you,” she added, explaining that Blacks Lives Matter and Allies for Black America had joined forces to help him and that she was working with both groups.