As of now, a cause has not been determined.
The fire severely damaged the construction site, including a three-story wood structure and equipment. It also partially melted a construction crane and knocked down power lines.
No one was injured, but several people were evacuated from the apartment building across the street, Arizona Daily Star archives show.
The fire caused damage to the apartment complex's windows and coolers, in addition to people's cars.
The fire took more than an hour for 60 firefighters to control. Witnesses said they saw flames from as far as South Alvernon Way and East Valencia Road.
The site was set to be a student housing complex called The Mark, which was originally to be completed in fall 2019, archives show.
Anyone with information about the fire is urged to call 88-CRIME.
