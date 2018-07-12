Fire inspectors with Tucson Fire Dept. and Tucson Police Dept. examine burn patterns on the stairwell structure of an apartment building and parking garage following a 2-alarm fire at Broadway Blvd and Tyndall Ave on June 19, 2018 in Tucson, AZ. The 3-story wooden frame apartment structure was burned to the ground.

 Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police and fire are still investigating the massive blaze that caused extensive damage to the construction site of a student housing complex, officials say.

As of now, a cause has not been determined. 

Last month, an overnight fire near East Broadway Boulevard and North Tyndall Avenue is estimated to have caused as much as $10 million in damage, according to fire officials.

The fire severely damaged the construction site, including a three-story wood structure and equipment. It also partially melted a construction crane and knocked down power lines.

No one was injured, but several people were evacuated from the apartment building across the street, Arizona Daily Star archives show. 

The fire caused damage to the apartment complex's windows and coolers, in addition to people's cars. 

The fire took more than an hour for 60 firefighters to control. Witnesses said they saw flames from as far as South Alvernon Way and East Valencia Road.  

The site was set to be a student housing complex called The Mark, which was originally to be completed in fall 2019, archives show.

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to call 88-CRIME.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott