Finally, a Pima County law enforcement agency has participated in the lip sync challenge.
The Tucson Police Department took social media by storm yesterday when they posted their version of the popular challenge. If you're unfamiliar, law enforcement agencies all over the country have been grooving to their favorite songs and posting them on the internet.
Several agencies across Arizona have dabbled with the lip sync challenge, but TPD is the first in Pima County. And in less than 24 hours, their video has hit more than 225,000 views.
In their rendition, the department decided to write a parody to "I'm on a Boat" by The Lonely Island. And the lyrics were written by none other than one of TPD's own officers.
"The Tucson Police Department has been inundated with emails asking us to participate in the Lip-Sync Challenge," the department wrote on Facebook. "After watching the awesome videos done by other agencies, we decided to accept... with a twist. Instead of lip-synching to someone else's song, we chose to write and produce our own."
Besides TPD, agencies such as the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, Pinal County Sheriff's Office, Yuma County Sheriff's Office, and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office have all participated in the challenge. Who do you think will be next?