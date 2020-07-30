Tucson police: Apartment security guard shot man to death in fight

A man was fatally shot in a fight with a security guard at an apartment complex on Tucson's north side Saturday, police said.

About 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of East Fort Lowell Road, near North Alvernon Way, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

The officers went to a specific apartment where an armed security guard told them he was involved in the shooting. At the apartment, officers found David Reed, 49, with gunshot wounds, police said.

There was a knife on the ground near Reed, police said.

Reed was taken to Banner-University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after, police said.

The security guard said he was hired by the apartment complex and was conducting a security check on a vacant apartment when he heard voices inside, police said. The guard told police he found two people at the front door, Reed and a woman.

The guard told police he began to detain the woman when he and Reed got in a fight. Reed had a knife and the guard shot his gun, police said. The security guard suffered minor injuries.