Tucson police: April death was homicide

Tucson police are now investigating the death of a man in April as a homicide.

On April 27, police received a 911 call about an unresponsive man in the front yard of a condemned house in the 4000 block of South Belmar Avenue, south of East Ajo Way.

Officers found Ronald Bonillas, 55, dead at the scene.

Detectives investigated the death as suspicious. But it was classified as a homicide after the Office of the Medical Examiner found that Bonillas had signs of trauma, police said.

It is believed people in the area might have witnessed the homicide, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.