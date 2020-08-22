Tucson Police: Armed suspect seriously injured in officer-involved shooting

One person suffered life-threatening injuries after exchanging gunfire with Tucson police officers on Saturday, officials say.

At least two armed suspects were involved in the incident following a traffic stop in the 3100 block of East Behan Street, north of South Country Club and East Drexel roads.

The person was taken to a hospital after being struck during the exchange, Police Chief Chris Magnus said in a tweet. There were no report of injuries to the other suspect.

"I'm grateful beyond words that our officers are uninjured," Magnus said.

Detectives later recovered the two guns used by the suspects during the incident, police said.

