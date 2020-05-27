Tucson police arrest 2 men in connection with woman's slaying at motel

Police have arrested two men in the recent shooting death of a woman at a motel.
The pair is charged with first-degree murder, robbery and aggravated robbery in the May 17 death of Christina Leeann Nunley at Days Inn, 1440 S. Craycroft Road, just south of East 22nd Street.
One of the suspects Jahkwez D. Wilson, 27, is Nunley's boyfriend, with whom she'd been living at the motel, the Tucson Police Department said in a May 27 news release.
The second suspect is Chad E. Edmondson, 32.
Tucson police said Nunley, 34, was killed after she arranged to meet up with a man who was not her boyfriend inside a different room at the same motel.
Edmondson was sentenced in 2017 to 1½ years in state prison for aggravated domestic violence, according to online records of the Arizona Department of Corrections.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.