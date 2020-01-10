Tucson police arrest 3 employees, patron of Hi Fi Kitchen downtown

The arrests also follow the recent death a man near another downtown bar.

On Dec. 15, Jason Garcia, 25, and a relative were involved in a brawl around 2:30 a.m. with two other people near Playground Bar and Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.

Officers found Garcia and a relative, who were intoxicated, with facial injuries, police said.

They were treated, and paramedics left the scene.

Garcia was later captured on a Facebook video collapsed on the sidewalk before he was taken to a hospital, where he died.

“This is not just a business problem, it’s a problem involving individuals who’ve decided that they’re going to make downtown their personal fight club, and we’re not going to tolerate that, so there will be arrests made of those individuals,” Magnus said.

He said the Police Department is working with downtown and Fourth Avenue bars and restaurants to improve their security plans and to reinforce the importance of following the laws when it comes to serving alcohol. He said most businesses are cooperating with police in these efforts, but there are some establishments showing “poor management.”