Dominic Blount, 22, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting at Casablanca Hookah Lounge at 4627 E. Speedway Blvd.
In the July 27 incident, detectives determined 29-year-old Avrum Diaz and his friends were about to enter the lounge when an altercation started with an unknown group.
Gunfire was exchanged between Diaz and at least two other people. Diaz was struck multiple times and later died at the scene.
That night, detectives interviewed Blount after he showed up at a hospital to get treatment for a gunshot wound.
They continued speaking with witnesses and viewing video evidence before obtaining an arrest warrant on Blount.
He has been booked into the Pima County Jail.
Detectives are still looking for additional suspects that left the shooting scene.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shot 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Mug shots 2018
Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com
On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1