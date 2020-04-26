Tucson police arrest man in connection with homicide at Iron Horse Park

Tucson police arrested a man Friday in connection with a man found dead at Iron Horse Park near downtown Tucson earlier this month.

Eric Wildman, 22, was booked into Pima County Jail Friday and faces charges of first-degree murder in the April 2 death of Casey Donald right, 50.

A passerby called 911 around 9:45 a.m. on April 2 to report that a man appeared to be unconscious in the park near North 1st Avenue and East Broadway.

Officers who responded to the park where the snake bridge is located found Casey Donald Wright, 50, with "signs of trauma." He was pronounced dead at the scene, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.

