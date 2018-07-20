Tucson police say they have arrested a man in a fatal stabbing from July 15, which left a blood trail for a caller to find on Tucson’s west side.
Charles Zanghi, 47, was arrested Wednesday without incident in the 1200 block of West Allegheny Street and faces a charge of second degree murder, a news release said.
The caller found the man injured shortly before 1:30 a.m. after following the blood trail near an apartment complex on West Speedway Boulevard and North 11th Avenue.
Despite life-saving efforts by emergency responders, the man died at the scene. Witnesses told police about a possible argument before the man was found.
The identity of the man has not been released.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.