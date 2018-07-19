The man who was seen breaking into a CenturyLink cable box in Tucson's south side on Saturday, July 7 has been arrested, officials say.
Because of help from the community, Tucson police were able to identify and arrest the man, the Tucson Police Department said on Twitter.
He has been identified as Charles Governale, 32. He is facing charges of burglary and criminal damage, police said.
The break-in caused thousands of dollars in damage, the Tucson Police Department said in a Facebook post earlier in the week. The break-in also caused phone, cable, and internet outages for customers in the area of 1400 E. Irvington Road.