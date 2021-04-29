Tucson police arrest second suspect in parking garage killing

The quick arrests were possible thanks to the city’s decision to invest in a state-of-the-art crime lab, he said. Forensic analysis of fingerprints and DNA from the stolen truck helped point detectives in the right direction as they searched for suspects, Strader said.

Diaz is facing charges of first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, auto theft, aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated robbery. No other suspects are being sought, officials said.

Garcia faces 14 counts in connection with Doe’s killing and with an alleged crime spree that began before the shooting and continued afterward with a high-speed chase down a section of East 22nd Street. Police said Garcia fired a gun at officers as they pursued the stolen truck.

The charged against Garcia include first-degree murder, six counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and four counts of robbery and auto theft and felony vandalism, TPD said.

On Thursday, Doe’s loved ones waited for word outside TPD’s west-side station as officers inside briefed the news media on the latest arrest.

“He was the one who always made us laugh. He was the music of our family, our song and our rhythm, and he will be missed terribly,” said niece Erica Doe, 39.