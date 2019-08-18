Police detectives are investigating a suspicious death after remains of a man were found on a ranch on Tucson's south side Wednesday morning.
Detectives still have not identified the man who died, but said he has a tattoo of a UA Wildcat on his right shin with "Love It" below the image and a tattoo of the letters "TUC" overlapping on his left shin with "Hate it" below the image.
Around 9:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 12900 block of South Old Nogales Highway when an employee reported the remains found on an undeveloped area of the ranch.
The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office later determined the remains belonged a man, Tucson police said.
Anyone with further information about the case or who might know the identity of the victim is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.