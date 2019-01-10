A new grant awarded to the Tucson Police Department will go towards increasing enforcement on city streets through September.
The $20,000 Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Enforcement Grant will fund overtime enforcement to catch people who violate laws known to contribute to dangerous collisions.
Officers will look out for: speeding motorists, red-light runners, vehicles failing to stop at crosswalks, school zone violations, jaywalking and bicyclists riding the wrong direction and on sidewalks, a police news release said.
Approximately 30 officer deployments are being planned through September.
Areas of enforcement were highlighted by the Tucson Pima County Bicycle Advisory Committee, the City of Tucson Pedestrian Advisory Committee and Tucson police statistical data.
The grant was awarded by the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety.