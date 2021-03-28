Tucson police: Bicyclist dies days after crash in downtown Tucson

A bicyclist died days after he lost control of his bike and was struck by a semi-truck, police said.

Around 12:30 pm. on Thursday, Frank Jerome Ruggirello, 64, was riding his bicycle eastbound on East Broadway and South Sixth Avenue when he lost control of his bike and fell into the vehicle lane where a semi-truck was passing, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release Sunday. The back tires of the semi-truck struck Ruggirello, police said.