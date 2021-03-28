 Skip to main content
Tucson police: Bicyclist dies days after crash in downtown Tucson
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A bicyclist died days after he lost control of his bike and was struck by a semi-truck, police said. 

Around 12:30 pm. on Thursday, Frank Jerome Ruggirello, 64, was riding his bicycle eastbound on East Broadway and South Sixth Avenue when he lost control of his bike and fell into the vehicle lane where a semi-truck was passing, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release Sunday. The back tires of the semi-truck struck Ruggirello, police said. 

Ruggirello was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He died on Saturday, police said. 

The driver of the semi-truck stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police said. 

Police continue to investigate. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

