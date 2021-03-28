Tucson police: Bicyclist dies days after crash in downtown Tucson

A bicyclist died days after he lost control of his bike and was struck by a semi-truck, police said.
Around 12:30 pm. on Thursday, Frank Jerome Ruggirello, 64, was riding his bicycle eastbound on East Broadway and South Sixth Avenue when he lost control of his bike and fell into the vehicle lane where a semi-truck was passing, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release Sunday. The back tires of the semi-truck struck Ruggirello, police said.
Ruggirello was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He died on Saturday, police said.
The driver of the semi-truck stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police said.
Police continue to investigate.
Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports
Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Stephanie Casanova
Reporter
Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.