Tucson police: Bicyclist dies from injuries suffered in hit-and-run crash

A 56-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered when he was hit by a vehicle on Aug. 7.

Tucson police said James Charles Ramsay died on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the hospital.

At about 5:30 a.m. Aug. 7, officers were sent to the 500 block of West Grant Road for a report of an unresponsive man on the side of the road. Officers found the man with significant injuries and there was bicycle nearby, police said. The man was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

Detectives determined Ramsay was riding his bike in the bicycle lane of westbound Grant, but it has not been determined if he was riding with or against traffic, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are searching for information about the hit-and-run vehicle. Anyone with information can call 88-CRIME.

This is the 58th traffic fatality in Tucson this year, compared to 54 at this time in 2021, police said. There have been five bicyclists' deaths this year, the same number at this time last year.