You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson police: Bicyclist killed when he veered into lane, hit by car
top story

Tucson police: Bicyclist killed when he veered into lane, hit by car

  • Updated
lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A bicyclist was killed in Tucson on Saturday night when he veered into an adjacent traffic lane and was hit from behind by a car, authorities said.

The male victim was not wearing a helmet and had no reflective clothing when he died Aug. 8 around 10 p.m. on East Grant Road near North Northway Avenue, the Tucson Police Department said.

Witnesses said the bicyclist was headed east on Grant in the center turn lane when he veered into an eastbound traffic lane and was struck from behind by a 2012 Nissan.

The Nissan driver stayed on scene and cooperated with police. He was examined for impairment and was found to not be impaired, TPD said.

No charges have been filed and investigation continues. The bicyclist's name is being withheld for notification of next of kin.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Wildcast, Episode 278: On Pac-12 football in 2020, 'We Are United' movement — and future of college sports

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News