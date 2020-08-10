Tucson police: Bicyclist killed when he veered into lane, hit by car

A bicyclist was killed in Tucson on Saturday night when he veered into an adjacent traffic lane and was hit from behind by a car, authorities said.
The male victim was not wearing a helmet and had no reflective clothing when he died Aug. 8 around 10 p.m. on East Grant Road near North Northway Avenue, the Tucson Police Department said.
Witnesses said the bicyclist was headed east on Grant in the center turn lane when he veered into an eastbound traffic lane and was struck from behind by a 2012 Nissan.
The Nissan driver stayed on scene and cooperated with police. He was examined for impairment and was found to not be impaired, TPD said.
No charges have been filed and investigation continues. The bicyclist's name is being withheld for notification of next of kin.
