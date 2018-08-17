A bleeding man yelling that he was being chased dies Thursday evening shortly after being taken to the hospital, Tucson police say.
The incident started about 5 p.m. when employees of a Dunkin' Donuts on East 22nd Street and South Craycroft Road, called 911 when they say the bleeding man was outside their door yelling that he was being chased, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
He then was reportedly in the road yelling and throwing rocks at passing cars.
A passing Tucson police officer and off-duty deputy both tried to get to the man.
A Tucson Fire crew, initially sent to the Sienna Ridge Apartments at 5353 E. 22nd St., took the man to a hospital.
The man, said to be in his 50s, died shortly after arriving, according to Dugan.
Police later said the man had been calling 911 through the day. Among his claims was to report people on a balcony and a fire that did not occur.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.