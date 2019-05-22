A Border Patrol agent was accused of sexually assaulting women he met online, Tucson police said.
A woman told police on May 13 she met Steven Charles Holmes, 33, while using an online dating app, Tucson police said in a news release Wednesday. During their conversations, Holmes identified himself as a Border Patrol agent. The woman told detectives they went on a date and Holmes sexually assaulted her, police said.
The investigation uncovered multiple victims with similar reports from January 2012 to January 2019, police said.
Holmes was booked into the Pima County jail on Tuesday. He was charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of aggravated assault.
The investigation is ongoing and detectives ask anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.
Holmes has been a Border Patrol agent for seven years and worked out of the Tucson Station, according to a statement from Customs and Border Protection. Holmes was placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation.
"We do not tolerate misconduct on, or off duty, and will fully cooperate with all investigations of alleged misconduct by our personnel," according to the statement from CBP.