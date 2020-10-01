Tucson police: Boy dies after being struck by SUV on east side

A boy died and another is in the hospital after they were struck by an SUV that fled the crash scene on Broadway, officials said.

Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a serious-injury crash in front of 8111 East Broadway just east of North Pantano Road, Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department said.

Officers and Tucson Fire personnel found a 9-year-old and a 10-year-old injured. The 9-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 10-year-old was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, Dugan said.

The two boys and their mother were crossing Broadway from north to south in the crosswalk when a light-colored BMW SUV traveling westbound struck the children, witnesses told police. The driver of the SUV slowed down but then fled the scene, Dugan said.

Dugan said police believe there was also a passenger in the car and they would like to talk to the driver and passenger of the vehicle.

Officers are asking anyone else who witnessed the scene to call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tip line. They are also asking people who work at body shops, or others who see a light-colored SUV with front end damage to call 88-CRIME.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

