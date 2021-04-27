Tucson police capture one of two suspects in killing at downtown parking garage

One of two carjacking suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of a Tucson man in a downtown parking garage is in police custody.

Luis Alberto Garcia, 21, was arrested by a SWAT team at a Holiday Inn near the Tucson Mall around 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, the Tucson Police Department said.

Garcia's arrest came the day after police released photos from parking garage cameras taken the night the victim was shot to death around 2 a.m. Sunday, April 25.

Mark Edward Doe, 52, who worked for a local landscaping firm, died at the scene after he and others tried to stop two men from leaving the garage in a white Nissan pickup truck they'd just carjacked, TPD said.

Police identified Garcia as the driver of the stolen pickup.

In addition to first-degree murder, Garcia faces 13 other counts in connection with an alleged crime spree that began before the shooting and continued afterward with a high-speed chase down East 22nd Street in which shots were fired from the pickup at police officers in pursuit.

The other charges include six counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and four counts of robbery, auto theft and felony vandalism, TPD said.