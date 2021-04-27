Tucson police capture one of two suspects in killing at downtown parking garage

One of two carjacking suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of a Tucson man in a downtown parking garage is in police custody.
Luis Alberto Garcia, 21, was arrested by a SWAT team at a Holiday Inn near the Tucson Mall around 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, the Tucson Police Department said.
Garcia's arrest came the day after police released photos from parking garage cameras taken the night the victim was shot to death around 2 a.m. Sunday, April 25.
Mark Edward Doe, 52, who worked for a local landscaping firm, died at the scene after he and others tried to stop two men from leaving the garage in a white Nissan pickup truck they'd just carjacked, TPD said.
Police identified Garcia as the driver of the stolen pickup.
In addition to first-degree murder, Garcia faces 13 other counts in connection with an alleged crime spree that began before the shooting and continued afterward with a high-speed chase down East 22nd Street in which shots were fired from the pickup at police officers in pursuit.
The other charges include six counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and four counts of robbery, auto theft and felony vandalism, TPD said.
Witnesses said two men tried to rob several people in the garage. Armed with a handgun, they eventually carjacked the Nissan pickup and struck several other parked vehicles as they made their way to the exit.
Police located the stolen truck around noon Sunday near East Speedway and North Fourth Avenue, but the vehicle fled, touching off the police chase. Officers did not shoot back but continued chasing the truck until the driver ditched it in the 5100 block of East 22nd.
Tucson SWAT officers searched a nearby apartment complex where the driver was reportedly hiding but by 4 p.m. the suspect was not found, police said.
Doe, the victim, was the eldest member of a construction crew that did tree-planting and other physically demanding work, said Frank Lopez, Doe’s supervisor at Chula Vista Landscaping northwest of Tucson.
“He had a way with people. He always made us laugh no matter how hard the situation was,” Lopez said. “He beat colon cancer several years ago, and I think that gave him perspective on life.”
Doe, who was divorced and had a girlfriend, “was just an all-around good guy who loved to go to work and do a good job and spend weekends with his family,” Lopez said.
Detectives are working to identify the second suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or call 88-CRIME which accepts anonymous tips.
