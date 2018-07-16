Tucson police continue their search for a driver in a car that ran a red light and crashed into another car early Sunday, killing two people.
The crash between a gold 2002 Honda Accord and a black 2018 Nissan Sentra happened on East Speedway at North Wilmot Road about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Tucson police say.
Meghan Clevenger, 24, the driver of the Accord, died at the scene.
Her passenger, Angel Vega, 20, died a short time later at the hospital.
The driver of the Sentra fled the wreck.
Detectives were able to determine that Clevenger and Vega were headed west on Speedway and were crossing through the intersection on a green light when the Sentra's driver ran the red light while going north on Wilmot, smashing into the Accord, a Tucson police news release said.
The driver of the Sentra was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash, and ran away from the crash before police arrived.
Tucson police ask that anyone with information about the driver call 88-CRIME.