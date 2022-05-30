Tucson police: Cyclist dies weeks after being struck

A 77-year-old cyclist has died weeks after she and another rider were struck while in a crosswalk on Tucson's south side, Tucson police say.

Roxana Jo Fudge was in a tandem recumbent bicycle about 3:30 p.m. March 30, using a lighted crosswalk on West Ajo Way near South Second Avenue when Tucson police say she and the other driver were struck by a pickup truck.

The driver of a green 1997 Dodge Ram was turning from Second Avenue onto Ajo when the collision occurred. The driver was cited and released on suspicion of causing a serious wreck, police said.

On Sunday, the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Department in Iowa City, Iowa, notified Tucson police that Fudge had died from her injuries.

Information about the second cyclist was not provided on Monday.

