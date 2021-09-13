 Skip to main content
Tucson police: Cyclist struck and killed over weekend

Tucson police: Cyclist struck and killed over weekend

  • Updated
Code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A woman riding a bike was struck and killed near the intersection of West Grant and North Oracle roads Saturday afternoon, Tucson police said.

The collision happened just after 1 p.m. on Sept. 11 when Tucson police said the cyclist abruptly cut across traffic. She was struck by a 2016 Fiat 500.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police the bicyclists was riding south on Oracle, in the same direction of the Fiat, when she suddenly darted multiple lanes.

She was struck in the median turn lane, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Unsafe movement by the bicyclist was found to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Edward Celaya

