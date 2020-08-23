Tucson Police Department IDs officers involved in shooting with armed suspect

Tucson police released details of an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in which a man suffered life-threatening injuries.

Shortly before 11 a.m. officers were directed to a mobile home complex in the 3100 block of East Behan Street, near East Benson Highway and South Country Club Road, the possible location of a stolen car, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.

Officers had seen the car earlier in the day but it fled an attempted traffic stop, police said.

The first officer to arrive at the scene, Officer Jesus Calderon, saw multiple people in the car, which was reported stolen from a local rental car business and had a GPS tracking device.

A woman got out of the car and ran off, police said.

A man then got out of the driver’s seat and fired at Calderon before running into the nearby mobile home complex, police said.

Two others also got out of the car and fled, police said.

More officers and Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene. Deputies detained the woman that first got out of the car.