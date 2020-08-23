Tucson Police Department IDs officers involved in shooting with armed suspect

Tucson police released details of an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in which a man suffered life-threatening injuries.
Shortly before 11 a.m. officers were directed to a mobile home complex in the 3100 block of East Behan Street, near East Benson Highway and South Country Club Road, the possible location of a stolen car, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.
Officers had seen the car earlier in the day but it fled an attempted traffic stop, police said.
The first officer to arrive at the scene, Officer Jesus Calderon, saw multiple people in the car, which was reported stolen from a local rental car business and had a GPS tracking device.
A woman got out of the car and ran off, police said.
A man then got out of the driver’s seat and fired at Calderon before running into the nearby mobile home complex, police said.
Two others also got out of the car and fled, police said.
More officers and Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene. Deputies detained the woman that first got out of the car.
The man fired at Calderon again and Calderon returned fire. The shooter kept running through the complex then pointed a gun at Officer Edward Jahnke and Jahnke fired at the shooter striking him multiple times, police said.
Officers then rendered aid to the suspect until Tucson Fire took over medical treatment and transported him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man was still receiving medical treatment as of Sunday night, police said.
A teenage boy who also left the scene was found and detained. The woman and the teen were not arrested and are not facing charges as of Sunday night, police said.
The man who fired at the officers was armed with an AR .22 caliber pistol and a .40 caliber handgun, police said. Charges for the man are pending, police said.
Jahnke, a more than 7-year veteran of the department, and Calderon, a 2-year veteran of the department, were the only two officers who fired their weapon.
The police department’s Office of Professional Standards is conducting an administrative investigation while the department continues a criminal investigation, the department said.
POlice are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.
Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports
